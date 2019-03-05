Heat's Josh Richardson: Has decent shooting day

Richardson put up 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected five rebounds along with five assists, a block and a steal across 33 minutes Monday against Atlanta.

Richardson has now finished in double figures in each of his previous four contests and sports a 15.4 ppg average over his previous five matchups. He's also found ways to contribute elsewhere, as he's notched 5.0 rpg and 5.6 apg over that stretch.