Heat's Josh Richardson: Has solid line in win

Richardson produced 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over San Antonio.

Richardson continues to struggle from the field, hitting just six of his 16 shot attempts. Poor shooting aside, Richardson was able to produce across the board in a performance more reminiscent of his games from last season. He has had to assume a much larger role on the offensive end this season and that appears to have impacted his defensive numbers. The return of Goran Dragic will hopefully allow Richardson to get back to his old ways as an elite wing defender and perimeter scorer.