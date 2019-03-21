Heat's Josh Richardson: Has solid line in win
Richardson produced 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 victory over San Antonio.
Richardson continues to struggle from the field, hitting just six of his 16 shot attempts. Poor shooting aside, Richardson was able to produce across the board in a performance more reminiscent of his games from last season. He has had to assume a much larger role on the offensive end this season and that appears to have impacted his defensive numbers. The return of Goran Dragic will hopefully allow Richardson to get back to his old ways as an elite wing defender and perimeter scorer.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.