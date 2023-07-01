The Heat signed Richardson to a two-year contract for the veteran minimum with a player option Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.6 minutes across 65 games for the Spurs and Pelicans in 2022-23. The 29-year-old guard spent the first four years of his career in Miami and posted a career-high 16.6 points per game with the team in 2018-19. Richardson will likely receive a share of Max Strus' minutes, who is expected to leave in free agency.