Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits for 21 in win over Knicks

Richardson scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Knicks.

It's the third time in four games Richardson's dropped 20-plus points, but his scoring has mostly come through volume rather than efficiency -- Wednesday's performance was the first time this season he's shot over 50 percent in a game. As the Heat's primary offensive threat from the outside, the 25-year-old has seen a big surge in his usage so far, but his role could return to normal once Dion Waiters (ankle) is ready to make his season debut.