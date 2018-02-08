Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits seven treys in loss to Rockets

Richardson scored 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Rockets.

Richardson was on fire from beyond the arc in this one as his season-high seven treys helped him reach the 30-point mark for the first time. He was counted on to contribute elsewhere with Wayne Ellington (shoulder) sidelined, and responded with an impressive all-around performance. Richardson has been in a groove of late, averaging 23 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 made three-point attempts per game over the last three.