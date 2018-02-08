Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits seven treys in loss to Rockets
Richardson scored 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Rockets.
Richardson was on fire from beyond the arc in this one as his season-high seven treys helped him reach the 30-point mark for the first time. He was counted on to contribute elsewhere with Wayne Ellington (shoulder) sidelined, and responded with an impressive all-around performance. Richardson has been in a groove of late, averaging 23 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 made three-point attempts per game over the last three.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Cools off with 12 points in loss•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...