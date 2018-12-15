Heat's Josh Richardson: Improved effort in Friday's win
Richardson had 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over the Grizzlies.
Richardson had his highest points total in two weeks in what was an improved effort against the Grizzlies. His numbers have been down across the board of late with perhaps the most concerning area being his lack of defensive numbers. He has now managed just three steals from his last seven games after recording eight in his two games prior to that. There is a chance he has been dropped in a number of leagues and if that is the case, he is worth grabbing.
