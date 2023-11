Richardson is probable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Although Richardson was a late addition to Miami's injury report for Saturday's matchup, it appears likely that he'll be able to play through his back issue against the Hawks. Over his five appearances this year, he's averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.