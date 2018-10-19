Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads all scorers with 28 points Thursday
Richardson piled up 28 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 victory over Washington.
Richardson was once again the focal point on the offensive end, leading the team with 28 points on 21 field-goal attempts. His overall efficiency was not the best but he was able to turn things around from beyond the arc after a rough opening night. After a breakout season in 2017-18, Richardson appears as though he could be in line for an even better campaign based on his two opening efforts. He fell to as low as 90 in some drafts and could once again turn out to be one of the steals of the season.
