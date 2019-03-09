Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads balanced attack in win
Richardson scored a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.
Facing one of the NBA's worst defenses, the Heat spread the ball around and tied a franchise record by having eight different players score in double digits, with Richardson leading the way. The 25-year-old is putting the finishing touches on a breakout campaign, and he should keep seeing a heavy workload down the stretch with the club fighting to hang onto a playoff spot.
