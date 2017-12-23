Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads team to comfortable victory

Richardson tallied 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-101 victory over Dallas.

Richardson's hot play continued Friday, adding another 20 point game to his resume. He has been the best player for the Heat over the past two weeks as they continue to put up victories in a tight Eastern Conference. After a slow start to the season, he has turned things around and has been a second-round player over the last two weeks, rewarding those owners who showed patience.