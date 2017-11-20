Heat's Josh Richardson: Leaves Sunday's game with eye injury

Richardson left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pacers after getting poked in the eye and will not return.

Richardson had put up 15 points in 30 minutes before exiting Sunday's contest, and due to the blowout nature, there was no chance the guard was going to return whether he was healthy enough or not. With two days off before the next game, Richardson should have plenty of time to recover and be able to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics.