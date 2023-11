Richardson (back) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson continues to deal with back spasms but will likely appear in a seventh straight contest. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game, and he figures to have a prominent role in the rotation as long as Tyler Herro (hand) is sidelined.