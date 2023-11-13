Richardson (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson is listed as probable again due to back spasms, but he's appeared in seven straight games and will likely be available again Tuesday. He drew his first start of the season Sunday and posted 12 points (4-7 FG), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes. However, if he's available Tuesday, he could retreat to the bench since Kyle Lowry (rest) will be back in action.