Heat's Josh Richardson: Matches career high in assists

Richardson recorded seven points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Suns.

Richardson struggled with his shot but matched his career high in dimes. He has substantially increased his scoring (from 12.9 to 17.4) and assist average (from 2.9 to 4.0) while limiting turnovers (1.8 per game this season compared to 1.7 per last season). The 25-year-old wing is a strong candidate for Most Improved Player, as he continues to round out his game quite nicely.