Heat's Josh Richardson: May not have AC joint sprain
Richardson, according to the initial report by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, is dealing with a sprained AC joint. However, since then, the Heat have stated that Richardson's injury is simply a bruised left shoulder, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Putting aside the conflicting reports, the initial plan was for Richardson to still play in Game 5, so that much hasn't changed. Either way, it's still unlikely he'll be playing at 100 percent. More information on his injury and his availability for Game 5 should arrive in the coming days.
