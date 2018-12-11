Heat's Josh Richardson: Modest stat line in return

Richardson (shoulder) totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Heat's 108-105 loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Richardson's stat line was solid but modest, and the shoulder inflammation that cost him Saturday's game against the Clippers likely played a role in his shooting struggles. However, the fourth-year pro has been scuffling from the field for an extended period, as he's shot between 14.3 and 36.4 percent in the last seven games. While Richardson has still managed to keep up his scoring totals over that span through sheer volume, a downturn in shot attempts over the last three games combined with his lack of accuracy has led to single-digit point tallies in each of those contests.