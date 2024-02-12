Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics that Richardson (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Monday, ESPN.com reports.

Along with Richardson, Terry Rozier (knee) is scheduled to get an MRI on Monday after both players exited Sunday's contest with injuries. Richardson was the first of the two to depart, checking out of the game with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter when he said he felt his right shoulder pop out and pop back when he unsuccessfully tried to strip the Celtics' Jayson Tatum of the ball. Based on Richardson's own description of the injury, he seems to be dealing with a dislocated shoulder, but the MRI should bring further clarity on the nature and extent of his health concern. The Heat haven't officially ruled Richardson or Rozier out for the front end of a back-to-back set Tuesday in Milwaukee, though both would appear unlikely to be available at this stage.