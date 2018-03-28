Heat's Josh Richardson: Nice all-around game Tuesday
Richardson had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over Cleveland.
Richardson did a bit of everything again Tuesday as the Heat smashed the Cavaliers. He has been in a mini-slump of late but has continued to rack up the defensive stats. He has transformed into one of the best two-way guards in the league and the Heat are going to need him to be firing as the push for a higher playoff seeding.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score again•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Nightmarish shooting performance Friday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play vs. Lakers•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...