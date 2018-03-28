Heat's Josh Richardson: Nice all-around game Tuesday

Richardson had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over Cleveland.

Richardson did a bit of everything again Tuesday as the Heat smashed the Cavaliers. He has been in a mini-slump of late but has continued to rack up the defensive stats. He has transformed into one of the best two-way guards in the league and the Heat are going to need him to be firing as the push for a higher playoff seeding.