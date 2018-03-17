Heat's Josh Richardson: Nightmarish shooting performance Friday

Richardson (foot) contributed four points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.

Originally designated as doubtful for the contest, Richardson eventually managed to take the court, although the results were less than ideal. The 24-year-old had missed Wednesday's game against the Kings and played only 16 minutes versus the Trail Blazers last Monday, so Friday's difficult night was an extension of a rough week for the third-year forward. Given that he'd racked up six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open March before his injury, Richardson is likely to look much more like his usual self with two days of rest over the weekend before a Monday night tilt against the Nuggets.