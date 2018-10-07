Heat's Josh Richardson: No longer listed on injury report

Richardson (thigh) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's exhibition versus the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Richardson has missed a handful of games with a bruised thigh, but it was never considered to be an overly serious issue and he appears to have been given the green light for a return. He'll presumably slot into a starting role right away, though it wouldn't be surprising if his workload was limited considering he's fresh off an injury and it's still a meaningless preseason contest.