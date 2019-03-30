Heat's Josh Richardson: No timeline for a return
Coach Eric Spoelstra said Saturday that Richardson (heel) is without a timeline for a return, though the Heat doesn't believe the 25-year-old's injury is a season-ending issue, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson missed only his second game of the season in Thursday's win over the Mavericks, and the Heat have already ruled him out for the two-game road swing through New York and Boston that begins Saturday. That leaves Wednesday's home game against the Celtics as the earliest date for Richardson's return, but Spoelstra's comments suggest the swingman likely won't be ready to go by then. With just two weeks left in the season, fantasy managers may be better off cutting bait with Richardson in pursuit of a healthier option.
