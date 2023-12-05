Richardson (knee) isn't listed on Miami's injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup versus Toronto.
Richarson left Saturday's loss to Indiana due to a left knee contusion, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. The veteran has scored in double figures in seven straight appearances (three starts), averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.6 minutes during that stretch.
