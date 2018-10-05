Heat's Josh Richardson: Not listed on injury report

Richardson (quadriceps) appears healthy and could play Friday against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson managed to practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against Charlotte because of a bruised thigh. He wasn't on Miami's injury report following practice, so even if he is held out of a meaningless exhibition, he appears to have returned to health.

