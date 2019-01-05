Heat's Josh Richardson: Notches another impressive line

Richardson put up 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and finished with five rebounds along with three assists, a block and a steal across 37 minutes Friday against Washington.

Richardson put together yet another solid scoring output, pushing his average over the last five games to 18.4 points to go along with 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists during that stretch. He also logged a team-high 37 minutes in a 115-109 victory at home. In addition to the diverse final lines he's produced of late, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old guard has knocked down two or more threes in each of his last 12 matchups.