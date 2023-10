Richardson (foot) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson's upgrade isn't particularly surprising, as coach Erik Spoelstra said that the 30-year-old was "very close" to returning after participating in Monday's shootaround. Even if the Heat elect to hold him out for a fourth consecutive game Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action soon.