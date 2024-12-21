Richardson (heel) is out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson hasn't suited up since Nov. 18 due to a right heel injury. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Monday against the Nets.
