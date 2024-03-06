Richardson (shoulder) is set to undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Richardson has missed Miami's last eight contests due to a dislocated right shoulder he suffered against Boston and will remain out for the rest of 2023-24. Delon Wright, Duncan Robinson and Patty Mills are candidates to receive increased playing time down the stretch. Richardson will end the season averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.7 minutes across 43 appearances, including six starts.