Heat's Josh Richardson: Out Friday
Richardson (thigh) will not play Friday against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The hope was that Richardson would be cleared to return Friday, but instead he'll miss his third straight game and now set his sights on Monday's matchup with Orlando.
