Richardson (back) partially participated in Wednesday's practice session, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson was unavailable for Miami's Christmas Day matchup against the 76ers after being listed as probable. However, it's encouraging that he practiced Wednesday, even in a limited capacity. He'll travel with the team ahead of Thursday's game against Golden State, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action.
