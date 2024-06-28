Richardson 9shoulder) has picked up his $3 million player option to return for the 2024-25 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A shoulder injury in February led to a premature ending to Richardson's season, but he was a rotational player prior to the injury. Overall, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 triples across 25.7 minutes in 43 games. The veteran wing will look to earn a similar role for the Heat in the upcoming season.