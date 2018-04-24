Heat's Josh Richardson: Plans to play Tuesday

Richardson (shoulder) indicated he plans to play in Game 5 against the 76ers on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson is technically still a game-time call, so final word on his availability may not come until after pregame warmups. That said, Richardson himself believes he'll end up taking the court, which means he appears to be trending more towards probable at this point. If cleared as expected, Richardson would take on his typical starting role and would likely see a full complement of minutes, barring any sort of in-game setback.