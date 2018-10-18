Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays 38 minutes in loss
Richardson had 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes Wednesday against the Magic.
Richardson got the start on the wing and saw a slight bump in minutes with Wayne Ellington and Justise Winslow both out of action. While he hoisted up 10 attempts from beyond the arc, Richardson struggled from three after shooting 37.8 percent from deep last season.
