Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays just seven minutes in loss Tuesday
Richardson finished with just one block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to Philadelphia.
Richardson was questionable heading into Tuesday's game and although he took his place in the starting lineup, he was clearly not right and only saw seven minutes of playing time. This was not the end of the season Richardson would have been hoping for but poor end aside, he has had himself a breakout season and owners are going to have to reach a lot higher to get him on their teams for next season.
