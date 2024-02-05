Richardson totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Clippers.

Making his sixth start of the season due to Tyler Herro (head) being a late scratch, Richardson saw his biggest workload since Dec. 20 and scored double-digit points for the third time in the last four games. The veteran guard is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.8 threes during that stretch, and with Duncan Robinson (concussion) also currently sidelined, Richardson's short-term usage and fantasy value are on the upswing.