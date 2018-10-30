Heat's Josh Richardson: Pours in game-high 31 in loss to Kings
Richardson scored 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to the Kings.
He led all scorers on the night while putting together his best performance of the season. Richardson's now scored at least 20 points in four of six games to begin the season, but the impending return of Dion Waiters (ankle) to the lineup may reduce the career-high shot volume Richardson's been receiving so far.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits for 21 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads all scorers with 28 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays 38 minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills it up in Wednesday's preseason win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores five points in preseason debut•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...