Heat's Josh Richardson: Pours in game-high 31 in loss to Kings

Richardson scored 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-113 loss to the Kings.

He led all scorers on the night while putting together his best performance of the season. Richardson's now scored at least 20 points in four of six games to begin the season, but the impending return of Dion Waiters (ankle) to the lineup may reduce the career-high shot volume Richardson's been receiving so far.