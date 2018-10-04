Heat's Josh Richardson: Practices Thursday

Richardson (quadriceps) practiced Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Richardson was held out of Tuesday's game against the Hornets. There's no indication the injury is serious, and coach Erik Spoelstra was likely being precautionary by holding Richardson out. Encouragingly, Richardson was back at practice Thursday and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories