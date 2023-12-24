Richardson is dealing with minor back spasms, but he is probable to play Monday against Philadelphia, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson has appeared in Miami's prior four contests, logging a typical 29-minute workload in Friday's win over Atlanta. He's firmly on track to play Monday against Philadelphia and would serve a critical role if Jimmy Butler (calf) is unable to suit up.
