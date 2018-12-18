Heat's Josh Richardson: Probable for Thursday
Richardson is considered probable to play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Richardson missed practice Tuesday due to a sore hip flexor, but the team doesn't think it's anything serious and expects him to be available Thursday after a few days of rest. Richardson had 22 points in the Heat's win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
