Heat's Josh Richardson: Probable Saturday

Richardson (illness) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Bulls, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Richardson missed Friday's game against Detroit due to an illness but appears to have recovered sufficiently enough to play Saturday. Look for an official designation on his status to be given ahead of tipoff, but assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks, he'll likely play and take on a usual load.

