Heat's Josh Richardson: Puts up 17 points in loss
Richardson scored 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and recorded four rebounds along with two assists and a block over 36 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Richardson has struggled with his shot over the last two contests, going 9-for-27 over that span (33.3 percent). Despite his recent shooting woes, he's still managed to post diverse lines, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steal over 13 games in December. The 25-year-old has scored 15 or more points in each of his last eight contests and will aim to keep it rolling in the near year Wednesday against Cleveland.
