Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable for Monday
Richardson (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a right shoulder impingement, and that injury may be an explanation for his recent struggles. Expect another update on Richardson to come following Miami's shootaround Monday morning.
