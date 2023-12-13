Richardson is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets due to a headache, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are already shorthanded for Wednesday, so it would be a tough blow for the team if Richardson isn't able to give it a go. Richardson woke up with a bad headache and was unable to go through the team's morning shootaround. If he's forced to miss Wednesday's game, the Heat will likely use a committee-based approach to soak up his minutes.