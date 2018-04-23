Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable to play Tuesday
Richardson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Sixers.
There's been some confusion as to the severity of Richardson's shoulder injury, and his status likely won't be clarified until after shootaround Tuesday morning. Richardson was initially diagnosed with a sprained AC joint, but the team later said he may only be battling a sprain. Monday's tweet from the official team account indicates Richardson is, in fact, battling a sprain -- regardless, the versatile wing will likely be less than 100 percent, assuming he's cleared to play.
