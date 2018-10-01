Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable Tuesday vs. Hornets
Richardson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson sat out the team's preseason opener Sunday against the Spurs with a bruised thigh, but apparently has a chance to rejoin the action a few days later. Look for Richardson to test out the discomfort during Tuesday's morning shootaround and another update should be provided shortly after that session. If cleared, Richardson would likely jump into the starting five immediately, though there's a decent chance he'd only see limited minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Sitting out exhibition opener•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Exits practice early•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays just seven minutes in loss Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plans to play Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...