Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable Tuesday vs. Hornets

Richardson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson sat out the team's preseason opener Sunday against the Spurs with a bruised thigh, but apparently has a chance to rejoin the action a few days later. Look for Richardson to test out the discomfort during Tuesday's morning shootaround and another update should be provided shortly after that session. If cleared, Richardson would likely jump into the starting five immediately, though there's a decent chance he'd only see limited minutes.