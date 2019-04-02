Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable Wednesday

Richardson (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

There was concern that Richardson, who has been dealing with a left bruised heel for the past week, would miss at least the remainder of the regular season, so appearing on the injury report as questionable is a good sign of a possible return. With the Heat battling for a playoff spot over the course of the next five games, the team may elect to rush Richardson back as soon as possible; Richardson will likely be a game-time decision Wednesday.