Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable with illness Friday
Richardson is questionable Friday against the Pistons due to an illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson apparently came down with the bug during the trip to Detroit and remains back at the team hotel. Officially tabbed as questionable Friday, if the former second-round pick can't play, Dwayne Wade or Dion Waiters may garner a spot-start in his absence.
