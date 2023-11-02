Richardson tallied four points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 109-105 loss to the Nets.

Making his second appearance of the season after missing the Heat's first three games while recovering from a preseason foot injury, Richardson wasn't called upon to replace the injured Kevin Love (shoulder) on the top unit but nonetheless saw starter-level minutes. Love is due back for Friday's game against the Wizards and the Heat will also get Caleb Martin (knee) back at some point down the road, which could make it tough for Richardson to regularly reach the 30-minute mark. If Richardson can end up sticking in the 25-to-30-minute range, however, he could settle in as a low-end fantasy option in 12-team category leagues due to his ability to chip in across the board without being a standout in any one area.