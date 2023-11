Richardson posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 100-98 loss to the Knicks.

Richardson earned a spot in the starting lineup due to Duncan Robinson (thumb) being inactive, finishing as one of four Heat players with 15 or more points in a losing effort while connecting on a pair of threes along with a pair of steals. Richardson has started in two games this season, tallying double figures in both contests.