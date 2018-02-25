Heat's Josh Richardson: Records five steals Saturday
Richardson scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five steals, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 win over the Grizzlies.
The steals tied his season high, set Friday in New Orleans. Richardson's offense remains steady -- he's scored in double digits in 21 of 24 games in 2018 -- but his ability to contribute in defensive categories as well has given the 24-year-old a strong fantasy floor as his skills continue to develop.
