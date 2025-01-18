Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Sunday's absence will mark the 28th straight game that Richardson has missed for the Heat. The 31-year-old could return as early as Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but his status remains uncertain moving forward.
